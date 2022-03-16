Police issue 'diazepam' warning as people fall ill from tablets sold in city centre

Officers have received reports of a number of people becoming ill after taking these tablets, which are believed to contain other substances and potentially no diazepam at all.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It has been reported that a number of people who have taken these tablets have collapsed and had no recollection of what has happened after taking them.

“This is a timely reminder of the dangers of taking illegal drugs as you don’t always know where they have come from, what’s in them and the effects they may have.

“We would urge anyone who has fallen ill after taking drugs to please seek medical assistance immediately.”

If anyone has any information about the illegal use and supply of drugs, they are asked to contact police by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.