Police investigating after woman subjected to 'prolonged sexual assault' at Leeds train station on way to Edinburgh

Police are looking for a man in connection with their investigation into a sexual assault at Leeds City train station.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 6:40pm on Thursday, January 12, a man got off a train and approached a woman waiting on a platform. Police have said he subjected her to a prolonged sexual assault after asking inappropriate questions. The woman moved away from the man before walking around the station and boarding a train going to Edinburgh.

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV images may have information that could aid their investigation. British Transport Police said: “If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 642 of 12/01/23. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV images may have information that could aid their investigation. Images: British Transport Police
British Transport Police have asked anyone who recognises the man to come forward. Image: British Transport Police