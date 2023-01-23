News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 19 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Photo: WYP

2. Burglary

Image LD3877 refers to a burglary on January 10.

Photo: WYP

3. Deception/fraud

Image LD3875 refers to deception/fraud on January 15.

Photo: WYP

4. Deception/fraud

Image LD3876 refers to deception/fraud on January 15.

Photo: WYP

