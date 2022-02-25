Police investigating after assault in Middleton

The assault happened on Middleton Park Road at 4pm on Thursday, February 24.

Police confirmed that footage of the incident has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

An investigation has been launched after an assault in Middleton.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1007 of the 23rd February.