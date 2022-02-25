Police investigating after assault in Middleton
An investigation has been launched after an assault in Middleton.
The assault happened on Middleton Park Road at 4pm on Thursday, February 24.
Police confirmed that footage of the incident has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1007 of the 23rd February.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.