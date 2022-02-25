New Station Street closed to traffic following explosion outside Leeds Station

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed they had recived reports of a van on fire outside Leeds railway station at 5.30am this morning (February 25).

Officers attended the scene to assist West Yorkshire Fire Service in securing the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended the scene to assist West Yorkshire Fire Service in securing the area. Picture: JPIMedia.

Orla Gallagher, who works at the nearby Platform building, said: "I was walking past and a big van exploded, right next to British Transport Police near the station.

"The area is cordoned off and police are removing the van now. It looked awful."

The closure to what is a central route in Leeds City Centre has led to multiple delays.

First Bus confirmed via their Twitter that as many as seven services had been impacted.

"Due to a van fire on New Station Street, services are operating via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, City Square to Wellington Street for the duration of the closure." it read.

BTP have confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident and that no criminal offences were identified.