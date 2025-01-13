Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was found with burns to his face in Leeds after police were told he had been sprayed with wheel cleaner.

The incident, at a car wash on North Street in the Sheepscar area, was reported shortly before 6pm on Saturday (January 11).

Police received reports on January 11 that a man entered a car wash on North Street, Leeds, and "was spraying wheel cleaner at a member of staff". | National World/Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The caller reported that a man had entered the premises and was spraying wheel cleaner at a member of staff.

“Officers attended and found a man with minor burns to his face. He received treatment at the scene.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Police confirmed that no other corrosive substances were recovered.