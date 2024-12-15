19 splendid photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1960s

1. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Ormonde Terrace is on the left, the van belong to Harry Reid and sons, Scotch Baker, 30 Bath Road Leeds II. Possibly delivering bread to the cafe which is 13/15 Sackville Street. It was open from 7.30am to 10pm. To the right is the bridge across Sheepscar Beck with steps leading down. A little further along here was a footpath between Meanwood Road and Sheepscar Street North. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Shops and businesses on North Street. On the left edge is a shop and bakery, owner Mrs. F. Bloomfield. Moving right, next 172 has a notice in the window 'Wanted, Old Feather Beds'. Feather pillows are on sale for 4/- (20p) each. M. Shapero, optician is at 170. Phillip Freemans furniture shop is number 168. This shop went back onto Sheepscar Grove, where Freeman had a workshop. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Sheepscar in the 1960s
The Eagle Tavern oin North Street pictured in October 1962. James Bussey, a stonemason made his name here in 1826, it was a private house. His son, Robert, turned it into an ale house when he obtained a license in 1832. It was called the Builder's Inn, then the Ordnance Arms (it was near a barracks), then the Golden Eagle. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Sheepscar in the 1950s
North Street in October 1962. To the left is the corner with Sheepscar Street and Chapeltown Road, number 216 North Street is the Golden Cross Cafe. Moving right is 214, S. Black and Co furniture shop. Next 212 is ABC power tools, then 210, vacant shop which had been the S and G Stores. Entrance to Jack Ash, betting office can be seen, access also from Vulcan Street. 208 is an Army Surplus Store. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Sheepscar in the 1960s
North Place which was off North Street. Derelict property remains, some had already been demolished. Former premises of Stone Bros, paint brush manufacturers can be seen towards the right. The site is being used as a car park, a Ford Zephyr can be seen on the left, to the right, a Hillman Minx. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Sheepscar in the 1960s
North Street, once known as Sheepscar Lane, was the route for stage-coaches going to the North of Leeds. Number 164/162 is an empty double fronted shop, previously the premises of J.Holder clothing manufacturer. A black car is parked outside. Next, moving right, is number 160, James Harris Driving School. Then on the corner with North Place, number 158, Direct Clothing Store. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.