19 splendid photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1960s

1 . Sheepscar in the 1960s

Ormonde Terrace is on the left, the van belong to Harry Reid and sons, Scotch Baker, 30 Bath Road Leeds II. Possibly delivering bread to the cafe which is 13/15 Sackville Street. It was open from 7.30am to 10pm. To the right is the bridge across Sheepscar Beck with steps leading down. A little further along here was a footpath between Meanwood Road and Sheepscar Street North. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service