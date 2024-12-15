19 splendid photos take you back to Sheepscar in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

These splendid photos capture a snapshot of time around Sheepscar.

These splendid photos capture a snapshot of time around Sheepscar.

They turn back the clock to the 1960s and showcase pubs, shops and local landmarks which are sure to bring back memories for a generation of people with links to the the area. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

Ormonde Terrace is on the left, the van belong to Harry Reid and sons, Scotch Baker, 30 Bath Road Leeds II. Possibly delivering bread to the cafe which is 13/15 Sackville Street. It was open from 7.30am to 10pm. To the right is the bridge across Sheepscar Beck with steps leading down. A little further along here was a footpath between Meanwood Road and Sheepscar Street North. Pictured in October 1960.

Ormonde Terrace is on the left, the van belong to Harry Reid and sons, Scotch Baker, 30 Bath Road Leeds II. Possibly delivering bread to the cafe which is 13/15 Sackville Street. It was open from 7.30am to 10pm. To the right is the bridge across Sheepscar Beck with steps leading down. A little further along here was a footpath between Meanwood Road and Sheepscar Street North. Pictured in October 1960. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Shops and businesses on North Street. On the left edge is a shop and bakery, owner Mrs. F. Bloomfield. Moving right, next 172 has a notice in the window 'Wanted, Old Feather Beds'. Feather pillows are on sale for 4/- (20p) each. M. Shapero, optician is at 170. Phillip Freemans furniture shop is number 168. This shop went back onto Sheepscar Grove, where Freeman had a workshop.

Shops and businesses on North Street. On the left edge is a shop and bakery, owner Mrs. F. Bloomfield. Moving right, next 172 has a notice in the window 'Wanted, Old Feather Beds'. Feather pillows are on sale for 4/- (20p) each. M. Shapero, optician is at 170. Phillip Freemans furniture shop is number 168. This shop went back onto Sheepscar Grove, where Freeman had a workshop. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The Eagle Tavern oin North Street pictured in October 1962. James Bussey, a stonemason made his name here in 1826, it was a private house. His son, Robert, turned it into an ale house when he obtained a license in 1832. It was called the Builder's Inn, then the Ordnance Arms (it was near a barracks), then the Golden Eagle.

The Eagle Tavern oin North Street pictured in October 1962. James Bussey, a stonemason made his name here in 1826, it was a private house. His son, Robert, turned it into an ale house when he obtained a license in 1832. It was called the Builder's Inn, then the Ordnance Arms (it was near a barracks), then the Golden Eagle. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

North Street in October 1962. To the left is the corner with Sheepscar Street and Chapeltown Road, number 216 North Street is the Golden Cross Cafe. Moving right is 214, S. Black and Co furniture shop. Next 212 is ABC power tools, then 210, vacant shop which had been the S and G Stores. Entrance to Jack Ash, betting office can be seen, access also from Vulcan Street. 208 is an Army Surplus Store.

North Street in October 1962. To the left is the corner with Sheepscar Street and Chapeltown Road, number 216 North Street is the Golden Cross Cafe. Moving right is 214, S. Black and Co furniture shop. Next 212 is ABC power tools, then 210, vacant shop which had been the S and G Stores. Entrance to Jack Ash, betting office can be seen, access also from Vulcan Street. 208 is an Army Surplus Store. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

North Place which was off North Street. Derelict property remains, some had already been demolished. Former premises of Stone Bros, paint brush manufacturers can be seen towards the right. The site is being used as a car park, a Ford Zephyr can be seen on the left, to the right, a Hillman Minx. Pictured in October 1962.

North Place which was off North Street. Derelict property remains, some had already been demolished. Former premises of Stone Bros, paint brush manufacturers can be seen towards the right. The site is being used as a car park, a Ford Zephyr can be seen on the left, to the right, a Hillman Minx. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

North Street, once known as Sheepscar Lane, was the route for stage-coaches going to the North of Leeds. Number 164/162 is an empty double fronted shop, previously the premises of J.Holder clothing manufacturer. A black car is parked outside. Next, moving right, is number 160, James Harris Driving School. Then on the corner with North Place, number 158, Direct Clothing Store. Pictured in October 1962.

North Street, once known as Sheepscar Lane, was the route for stage-coaches going to the North of Leeds. Number 164/162 is an empty double fronted shop, previously the premises of J.Holder clothing manufacturer. A black car is parked outside. Next, moving right, is number 160, James Harris Driving School. Then on the corner with North Place, number 158, Direct Clothing Store. Pictured in October 1962. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

