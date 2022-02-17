Police in Leeds urgently trying to find this topless man after assault in city
Do you know this man?
The suspect is wanted after an assault took place, police said.
He is one of many on the 'caught on camera' page of the WYP website here.The man is topless in the photograph and is seen to be wearing a large black coat, with his tshirt possibly round his neck.
Members of the public should not approach, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
The image reference number for this case is LD1114.
Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.
