Police in Leeds respond after reports of violent assault circulate on social media

Police have made two arrests after responding to reports of violent assault footage circulating on social media.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:23 pm
Officers attended an address on Ruthven View in Harehills on Saturday (July 9) after receiving reports of footage of a violent assault which had been circulating on social media.

West Yorkshire Police today confirmed two males were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and two other males were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. They are not thought to be serious and were later discharged.

Ruthven View in Harehills. PIC: Google