West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from May 2021 to April 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 107,483 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Headrow There were 6,742 crimes in The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre

City Station and Bridgewater Place There were 2,065 offences in the City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls There were 1,458 crimes in Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre