Police in Leeds issue appeal following armed robbery at local Sainsbury's

At 6.32pm on Sunday, police received a report of the incident at the Sainsbury’s Local on Moorgate Road, Kippax.

A male entered the store, dressed in black believed to be carrying a knife and jumped over the counter and proceeded to steal cash from the tills.

The man put the cash in a Sainsbury’s carrier bag before leaving the store in the direction of Birch Road.

It was reported that he was seen getting on the back of a black motorbike.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton of Leeds District CID, said:

“No-one was injured as a result of this incident but those present were left understandably shaken by what happened.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identity and trace the male responsible and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or who has any other information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting the crime reference 13220040061 or via the live chat option on the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.