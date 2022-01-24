Firefighters were called to Langdale Gardens, Headingley, shortly before 9am today (Monday).

Three crews, from Bradford, Leeds and Moortown, were sent to the house to put out the fire.

They called the police after finding evidence of a cannabis growing set-up at the property.

Langdale Gardens, Headingley, where the fire broke out (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

"They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing."

The fire was extinguished and all firefighters had left the scene by 10.42am.