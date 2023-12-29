Police in Leeds hunt for 33-year-old man wanted over serious domestic assault
Police are hunting for a man wanted over a serious domestic assault in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mahaita Lita is being sought over an incident that happened on June 30 – but despite extensive enquiries, officers have yet to find the 33-year-old Romanian.
The Leeds Domestic Abuse Team is continuing to appeal for information in tracking him down.
Anyone who has seen Lita or who has information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact PC 4639 Cooke by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230364035, or by using the force's Live Chat website.
Information can also be given anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.