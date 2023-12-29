Police in Leeds hunt for 33-year-old man wanted over serious domestic assault

Police are hunting for a man wanted over a serious domestic assault in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mahaita Lita is being sought over an incident that happened on June 30 – but despite extensive enquiries, officers have yet to find the 33-year-old Romanian.

The Leeds Domestic Abuse Team is continuing to appeal for information in tracking him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Lita or who has information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact PC 4639 Cooke by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230364035, or by using the force's Live Chat website.