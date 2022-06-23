Wakefield District Police are appealing for information following the incident in the beer garden at The Winston pub on Womersley Road, Knottingley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

It was reported that a male entered the beer garden with a large black handled knife, making threats between 9pm-9.30pm.

The suspect is described as white male, short brown permed hair, around 6ft tall and of slim build wearing a black North Face jacket.

A male was arrested in connection with the offence a short time later but has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing with enquiries and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been in the area at the time to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting 13220300492.