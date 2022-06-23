Leeds train strikes: Live updates as hundreds of rail services cancelled or delayed by second day of strikes

Hundreds of services in and out of Leeds are set to be affected today as the second day of national rail strikes are set to get underway.

By Alex Grant
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:50 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:53 am

Passengers continue to be urged not to travel if possible as over 40,000 of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.

Strike action which got underway on Tuesday (June 21) is expected through today (Thursday 23) and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.

Follow below for all the latest train, bus and traffic news this morning:

Leeds train strikes: Live updates from Leeds station as commuters warned not to travel in Leeds on second day of disruption

Last updated: Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:39

  • Passengers continue to be advised not to travel where possible
  • A skeleton service will be running out of Leeds
  • Strike to affect England v New Zealand test match
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:39

England v New Zealand test match

Heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity of Headingley stadium

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:10

Mayor Tracy Brabin speaks out

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, spoke out following the first day of strikes on Tuesday

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:07

Leeds station a ghost town

On Tuesday morning Leeds station represented a ghost town as over 80 per cent of services were cancelled

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:05

Bus services - England v New Zealand test match

Normal Headingley line bus services 1, 1B, 6, 8, 19, 19A, 27, 28 and 56 are running between Leeds City Centre and Headingley

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:04

England v New Zealand test match

With no rail services running to Headingley and Burley Park stations - Metro has confirmed the best bus routes for those in Leeds travelling to the cricket.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:00

Grant Shapps "wrecked" negotiations

The RMT union - which represents rail workers - has suggested that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps “wrecked” negotiations over pay and conditions.

Talks were held on Wednesday between the RMT, Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.

But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 06:46

Strike to affect England v New Zealand test match

No trains are set to travel from Leeds to Burley Park station until 8.04am on Friday morning, meaning all those travelling to Headingley Stadium for the test match must find alternative transport.

