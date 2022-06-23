Passengers continue to be urged not to travel if possible as over 40,000 of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators go on strike.
Strike action which got underway on Tuesday (June 21) is expected through today (Thursday 23) and Saturday, June 25, although the delays on these days will likely have a domino effect over following days.
Leeds train strikes: Live updates from Leeds station as commuters warned not to travel in Leeds on second day of disruption
Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 07:39
- Passengers continue to be advised not to travel where possible
- A skeleton service will be running out of Leeds
- Strike to affect England v New Zealand test match
Heavy traffic is expected in the vicinity of Headingley stadium
Mayor Tracy Brabin speaks out
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, spoke out following the first day of strikes on Tuesday
Leeds station a ghost town
On Tuesday morning Leeds station represented a ghost town as over 80 per cent of services were cancelled
Bus services - England v New Zealand test match
Normal Headingley line bus services 1, 1B, 6, 8, 19, 19A, 27, 28 and 56 are running between Leeds City Centre and Headingley
With no rail services running to Headingley and Burley Park stations - Metro has confirmed the best bus routes for those in Leeds travelling to the cricket.
Grant Shapps "wrecked" negotiations
The RMT union - which represents rail workers - has suggested that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps “wrecked” negotiations over pay and conditions.
Talks were held on Wednesday between the RMT, Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.
But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
No trains are set to travel from Leeds to Burley Park station until 8.04am on Friday morning, meaning all those travelling to Headingley Stadium for the test match must find alternative transport.