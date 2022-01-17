Police helicopter called out after reports of knife fight in Hunslet pub

The incident happened at about 9.45pm on Sunday, January 16.

Officers were called to the Garden Gate pub, in Whitfield Place, to calls that a group of men were armed with knives.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was called out to help.

Police were called to the Golden Gate pub in Hunslet after reports of a group of men fighting with a knife. Photo: Google.

The suspects had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

One man reported being attacked.

He was not seriously injured.

Police were unable to confirm that any weapons had been involved.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 9.45pm yesterday, police were called to an incident at the Garden Gate pub, in Whitfield Place, Hunslet, with initial reports of males armed with knives.

"Officers were deployed to the scene, supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and found the suspects had left and there was no confirmation of weapons having been involved.

"One man reported being assaulted but was not seriously injured."