Albion Street crash: Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:00 pm

It happened at about noon on Albion Street, between The Headrow and Great George Street junctions.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Albion Street involving a woman pedestrian and a bus.

“The woman, who is in her twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not considered life threatening.”

Albion Street, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Albion Street was closed in both directions while emergency services were sent to the crash.

The road has now reopened.

