It happened at about noon on Albion Street, between The Headrow and Great George Street junctions.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Albion Street involving a woman pedestrian and a bus.

“The woman, who is in her twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not considered life threatening.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion Street, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Albion Street was closed in both directions while emergency services were sent to the crash.

The road has now reopened.