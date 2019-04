There are few things more infuriating than returning to where you locked your bike up, only for it to have disappeared.

In Leeds, nearly 1,500 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019. This equates to around four bikes a day. These are the 13 worst streets and squares to park your bike, based on the number of reported bike thefts. The statistics are based on Police.UK data which has been supplied by local police forces to the Post Office. It uses snap location data, where the police estimate a site close to the actual theft in order to map crime, while not identifying victims.

1. Victoria Square 25 bikes stolen since January 2018.

2. City Square 20 bikes stolen since January 2018.

3. Cherry Place 16 bikes stolen since January 2018.

4. Vicar Lane 14 bikes stolen since January 2018.

