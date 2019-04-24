Police find 100 plant cannabis farm in Leeds home

Have your say

A cannabis farm made up of 100 plants was discovered by police in a Seacroft home.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Skelwith Walk at 10.15am on Tuesday after they were informed of reports of a cannabis farm.

Search teams and forensic teams were at the property throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Neighbours reported that Northern Powergrid attended the property on Tuesday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing.

Up to £60,000 of cannabis was been seized by police in Seacroft in February after they raided two addresses in the Brooklands area.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.