£60,000 of cannabis seized by police in Seacroft Leeds and two arrested

Up to £60,000 of cannabis has been seized by police in Seacroft.

Police raided two properties in the Brooklands area of Seacroft on Saturday, with a cannabis farm being found at each address.

Police made two arrests

Two people are arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have been released on bail and cannabis worth between £50,000 and £60,000 was seized.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "On Saturday 2nd February Officers from Killingbeck and Seacroft NPT Team supported by other NPT Teams from the East executed two Warrants in the Brooklands Area of Seacroft.

"A Cannabis Farm was located in each of the addresses with an estimated street value of £50 k - £60 k.

"Two individuals were arrested on Suspicion of Cultivating Cannabis and have been released on bail. The investigation is on-going at this time.

"We would like to reassure all residents in the area that West Yorkshire Police and the Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to take action against those who committ crime in the community and we appreciate all the information we receive.

"If you have any concerns in your local community please do contact us, this can be done anonymously and we will act accordingly."