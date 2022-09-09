Police fail to catch suspected Whinmoor pub roof lead thief
Police attended a pub in east Leeds earlier today, after receiving reports of a suspected lead thief on the roof.
By Richard Beecham
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:31 pm
Unfortunately, after arriving at the Red Lion pub in Whinmoor, police were unable to locate the suspect.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “At 11:45am today, police received a report of a male believed to be stealing lead from the roof of the Old Red Lion pub, in York Road, Leeds.
“Officers attended and contained the building and searched the area but were unable to locate the male.”