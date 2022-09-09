News you can trust since 1890
Police fail to catch suspected Whinmoor pub roof lead thief

Police attended a pub in east Leeds earlier today, after receiving reports of a suspected lead thief on the roof.

By Richard Beecham
Friday, 9th September 2022, 6:31 pm

Unfortunately, after arriving at the Red Lion pub in Whinmoor, police were unable to locate the suspect.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: “At 11:45am today, police received a report of a male believed to be stealing lead from the roof of the Old Red Lion pub, in York Road, Leeds.

The Old Red Lion pub site. (Pic: google)

“Officers attended and contained the building and searched the area but were unable to locate the male.”