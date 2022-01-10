Police enquiries continue after car hits house in Farnley

Enquiries are continuing today after Police were called following reports of a car hitting a house in the Farnley area of Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:36 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 12:38 pm

Police were called at 6.01pm yesterday (Sunday) to a report of a collision in Butterbowl Drive, Farnley, where the driver had left the scene.

A further call was received to say the collision, which was initially reported as a van hitting a wall, had caused a vehicle to go into a house.

A surveyor attended to assess the damage and the house was said to be safe. Picture: Google.

A surveyor attended to assess the damage and the house was said to be safe.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

WYP Police today confirmed that a man in his thirties is being spoken to by police in connection with the incident and that enquiries are continuing.

