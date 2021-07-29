West Yorkshire Police officers made the discovery when they searched the apartment on North Street.

Suhail Ahmed was jailed for four years, three months after pleading guilty to drug offences committed between 2019 and this year.

Claire Anderson, prosecuting, said Ahmed failed to stop his VW Golf for police in Armley on July 19, 2019.

West Yorkshire Police officers found £10,000 worth of cocaine and £10,000 worth of designer clothing when they searched Suhail Ahmed's flat at CASPAR Apartments, North Street.

The officers forced him to stop by boxing his vehicle in near to Thornbury roundabout 15 minutes later.

The vehicle was searched and 111 wraps of heroin and four mobile phones were recovered.

Ahmed was then released on bail but was arrested again on October 19 last year.

Ahmed was arrested at the building and was found to be in possession of 154 wraps of heroin and cocaine in a man bag he was carrying.

A further 97 wraps were in the sleeve of his jacket.

A key to his own home at CASPAR Apartments, North Street, was found on him and police searched the address.

The prosecutor said ten bags of cocaine, worth £10,000, were found in the flat.

Officers also found £10,000 worth of designer clothing, including Louis Vuitton and Canada Goose garments.

Most of the items still had tags on them with receipts which showed he had paid for them in cash, using his own name.

Ahmed was questioned at Elland Road Police station.

Ahmed was again bailed but was arrested for a third time on June 29 this year.

The defendant was a front seat passenger in a Vauxhall Insignia when the vehicle was approached by police in Farnley.

Ahmed attracted the attention of the officers as he was seen spraying air freshener.

The officers noticed a smell of cannabis and searched Ahmed.

He had £1,000 in cash in a Louis Vuitton bag.

Ahmed claimed he had the money in order to buy a car.

His mobile phone was examined and found to contain text messages relating to the sale of cannabis.

Ahmed, of Leeds Road, Thornbury, Bradford, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and concealing criminal property.

Bunty Lalit Batra, mitigating, said Ahmed got involved in the offending in order to pay off his own drug debts.

He said: "He was unable to pay that debt and was asked to hold on to the drugs on behalf of others."

Mr Ahmed said his client had been planning to get married but the relationship with his partner is likely to be over as a result of the convictions.

Sentencing, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: "What you were doing was providing a safe location for the drugs.