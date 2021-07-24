Ally Barti was heard bragging on the phone about what he had done after the attack at HMP Doncaster.

Leeds Crown Court heard Barti was charged with assaulting an emergency worker after being released from custody.

He was then arrested on the M1 as he drove from his home in Leeds in a stolen Mercedes to appear before magistrates in Doncaster over the offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Barti threw urine over prison officer then drove to court hearing in stolen Mercedes.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Barti was serving a sentence at the south Yorkshire jail when he committed the offence on June 16 last year.

Mr Sharp said Barti became "irritated" when the officer brought a different meal to the one he had ordered to his cell.

Later that day he called the woman to his cell door and threw liquid at her but missed.

Around 30 minutes later Barti managed to throw more liquid at her.

Mr Sharp said the liquid smelled of urine and Barti was later heard boasting about it on the phone.

In a statement to the court, the officer said she had suffered anxiety as a result of the attack.

She said she was worried in case she caught an infection as the liquid went into her eyes.

She also feared passing any infection on to her children.

Barti was arrested on May 1 this year as he was stopped on the motorway in the stolen Mercedes.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from outside a house in Baildon and was worth £20,000, was fitted with false number plates.

The court heard Barti was also stopped by police in Leeds in April this year as he drove a Citroen C3 which had also been fitted with false plates.

He was disqualified from driving at the time.

Mark Foley, mitigating, said Barti wished to apologise to the officer for the distress he had caused.

Explaining the reason for his client's outburst, Mr Foley said: "He is a Muslim and he orders halal food daily.

"On this occasion he and his Muslim cellmate were given pork.

"That does not excuse his actions but explains his anger."

Barti was jailed for 20 months.

Recorder Darren Preston said: "You plainly thought it was amusing.