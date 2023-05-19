Creek, 31, targeted a lone woman in Holbeck as she walked along a secluded footpath in broad daylight, putting a noose around her neck before dragging her onto a patch of grass in a bid to sexually assault her. It was only when the woman fought back and a passer-by heard the commotion that Creek let go and ran off.

He was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

Police had been able to piece various chunks of CCTV footage together to map his escape route. They eventually found one with clear images of his face, and a public appeal helped track him down hours later.

Creek was caught after his face was clearly seen on CCTV.

Speaking after the case, senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall said: “This was a very sinister and disturbing incident where a woman was brazenly attacked near to a busy road as she walked back from taking her child to school during the morning rush hour.

“It was a terrifying experience for her, and we know it has left her understandably traumatised.

“Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team carried out extensive and painstaking CCTV enquiries to track Creek’s movements from the scene and this yielded good quality images of him. We had a huge response from the public to our appeal on social media, and we are really grateful to everyone who contacted us naming him.

“It was then established that just days after the attack, he had exposed himself to a young schoolgirl on her way to school leaving her significantly upset and distressed.

“These offences show Creek to be a dangerous sexual predator and we hope it will give some degree of comfort to his victims and to the wider community to know that he is now behind bars.

“Women and girls should be safe to live their lives free from the fear of violence and harassment, and West Yorkshire Police’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy reinforces our commitment to increasing our focus, alongside our partner agencies, to make the county a safer place.