Masked Benjamin Creek pounced on the lone female as she walked along the footpath underneath the viaduct between Domestic Road and Cross Ingram Road in Holbeck at around 9.15am on May 5 last year.

He put a dressing gown cord around her neck and dragged her to a grassy area, choking her and pinning her down. It was only when she screamed that it alerted a passing cyclist and 31-year-old Creek relented and fled.

Officers obtained various CCTV footage that picked up Creek, who was wearing a black beanie hat, a fur-lined coat and a face covering, and trace his escape route. They eventually picked up clear images of his face and an appeal to the public swiftly helped identify him.

Creek attacked the woman near the viaduct in Holbeck.

Creek, who has learning difficulties, has a history of outraging public decency and exposure with multiple convictions for masturbating in public. He was jailed for 12 years at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon, made up of seven years’ custody and a five-year extended licence period.

Judge Christopher Batty said: “You were prowling the streets, sexually aroused and looking for someone to sexually assault or rape. It was clear to her what you were intending to do and she was utterly helpless and beyond terrified. It’s clear that had that person not intervened, you would not have stopped.

"You have an addiction to sex, and in combination with your difficulties and an inability to control your impulses tells me you are a very dangerous man.”

Prosecutor Catherine Silverton said the woman was walking with headphones in her ears. Creek then put the noose around her neck and pulled it tight, pulling her off her feet.

Creek's face was eventually captured on CCTV on Dixon Lane.

The woman thought she was going to die as he pulled the cord tighter. She pleaded with him and shouted for help. The passing cyclist heard the muffled screams before Creek let go.

Officers began a painstaking investigation to help track Creek down, collating the available CCTV.

After running from the scene, he was caught on camera along Gelderd Road onto Whitehall Road, but the images of him were unclear. However, cameras on Dixon Lane eventually captured a close-up of his face.

After the police posted the images on social media, Creek, of Britannia Road, Morley, was arrested after his own boss recognised him.

The footpath underneath the viaduct at Holbeck (Google Maps)

He gave bizarre answers to police questions during interview, including referring to himself as “The Beast” and was the big brother of Benjamin Creek.

He was eventually charged with attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle any other person in order to commit any indictable offence, alongside the sexual assault charge.

He was also charged with indecent exposure from May 9, when he exposed himself at a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Morley. There were four other incidents of masturbating including on a public bus and a bus stop. One of those incidents happened just an hour before attacking the woman. He admitted all offences.

