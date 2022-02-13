Police deal with "multiple parking and driving issues" outside Leeds primary school
Police in Leeds dealt with "multiple parking and driving issues" outside a primary school in Leeds on Thursday morning.
However, officers found drivers on the pavement as children were making their way into school.
Officers also dealt with a driver with cannabis in their blood stream.
A public order incident was recorded and other drivers were also contravening the bus lane, police added.
There was also a crash near the school.
In a social media post, the team said: "Please help us to keep your roads safe.
