Police deal with "multiple parking and driving issues" outside Leeds primary school

Police in Leeds dealt with "multiple parking and driving issues" outside a primary school in Leeds on Thursday morning.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:45 am

However, officers found drivers on the pavement as children were making their way into school.

Officers also dealt with a driver with cannabis in their blood stream.

In a social media post, the team said: "Please help us to keep your roads safe."

A public order incident was recorded and other drivers were also contravening the bus lane, police added.

There was also a crash near the school.

