Police cordon outside Winston's in Beeston after reports of gun shots

Police have set up two cordons in Beeston after reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers were called at 12.53am on Thursday after reports of potential firearms discharge in the area around Dewsbury Road.

Two scenes have been cordoned off in the area of Bude Road and Parkside Lane, close to Winston's Health and Leisure Club, while enquiries are carried out.

Parkside Lane is closed by the junction with Dewsbury Road and Garnet Road.

There were no reports of anyone having been injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 84 of July 25.