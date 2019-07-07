Police cordon off Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath after man robbed under A58 bridge

Have your say

A bridge has been cordoned off on the Leeds Liverpool Canal after reports of a robbery in the early hours of the morning.

A small section of the towpath under the A58 inner ring road was closed off throughout Sunday morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were investigating reports of a robbery in which one man was victim.

The spokesman said: "We were called at 2.35am to reports of a robbery.

"One male victim was involved. There is currently a crime scene in place while enquiries are ongoing."

It's understood there have not yet been any arrests in connection with the incident. It's unknown whether the victim was injured.

Officers remain at the scene this afternoon and pedestrian and cyclists are being redirected onto the opposite towpath.