He reportedly threatened officers and following an incident which lasted more than four hours he was detained last night.

West Yorkshire Police was called at 6.23pm on Sunday and officers went to a canal boat near to Pottery Lane, Woodlesford, to carry out arrest enquiries in relation to a domestic-related incident that had been reported earlier that day.

Taser officers were then sent to the scene along with trained negotiators and the man was detained without incident at about 10.45pm.

They added: "He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing."