Brima Turay targeted the victim’s home in Hyde Park during the early hours of the morning in September last year. He stole valuable items from her home, which she shared with others, but then climbed into her bed and began touching her.

Detective Inspector Mark Tester, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Turay’s actions have shown him to be an individual who presents a high risk to women, and he is now safely behind bars as a result of this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a particularly disturbing incident, and the victim was understandably traumatised at the time and is continuing to experience flashbacks and have difficulty sleeping.

Turay was given an extended jail term this week.

“Specialist safeguarding officers supported her throughout the investigation and the trial process, and we hope that knowing Turay has now been held accountable will provide some degree of comfort to her as she continues to move on with her life.

“Sexual offences of this nature will always attract the highest level of investigation, and we hope the successful outcome of this case will help to give anyone who is a victim of offences such as these the confidence to come forward.”

The 50-year-old climbed into bed with the sleeping victim and began touching her before she turned over and confronted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She screamed and he ran out of the address but returned and stole a laptop, iPhone and Apple watch while the victim sought help from her housemates.

Turay, of Iveson Gardens, Lawnswood, was quickly identified as the suspect from fingerprints found at the scene and was arrested the following day.

He was subsequently charged with burglary and remanded in custody while enquiries continued into the sexual assault. He later pleaded guilty to burglary but denied the sexual offence and was convicted after a trial.

At Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, Turay was sentenced to five years and six months custody as part of an extended sentence that includes an additional four years on licence after release. He was given 19 months imprisonment for the burglary, to run concurrently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad