Lauren McEldfuff- Kennedy who is from the Wakefield area was reported missing last night (April 24) and extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace her. There are concerns for her welfare.

The 14-year-old has links to the Armley area and is known to travel to Leeds.

Police have released this photo of Lauren.