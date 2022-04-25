The Met Office has predicted a cooler week than last in Leeds, with temperatures slowly dropping and a few showers forecasted over the next few days.

Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for Leeds this week.

Monday:

Little chance of rain but plenty of clouds making the temperature feel colder.

Things should brighten up around noon with some sunny spells developing, before returning to cloudy conditions for the rest of the day.

A little cooler than of late, but with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 13C, lowest of 5C.

Tuesday:

Sunny intervals change to overcast by noon, a moderate chance of rain in the early afternoon before clearing up at around 6pm.

The temperatures continue to gradually drop, with highs of 11C today and lows of 5C.

Wednesday:

Temperatures remain steady at 11C but feel on average around 3C colder.

Overcast changes to sunny intervals in the afternoon towards 4pm.

Lows of 4C.

Thursday:

Sunny intervals changing to light clouds by late morning, temperatures gradually warming up throughout the afternoon.

Highs of 12C at around 4pm with lows of 4C felt in the early morning and late evening.

Friday:

Highest temperatures of the week, climbing up to 14C with sunny conditions in the morning.