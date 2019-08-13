Police catch five suspected burglars as they flee from scene in South Leeds

Police caught five suspected burglars as they fled from the scene in South Leeds.

On Sunday, August 11 officers from the Morley policing team received a report about an ongoing burglary.

When they arrived at the scene the five suspects ran away.

Officers chased them and caught all five suspects.

West Yorkshire Police Leeds South team shared the incident on Facebook.

In a post, the team said: "Tonight (11/08/19) Morley Neighbourhood Policing team attended a report of a burglary ongoing, on arrival at the location, five suspects ran away from the scene, after a short foot chase and some help from our response colleagues all five suspects were detained a short time later."

