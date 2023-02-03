News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police called to Chapel Allerton Tesco Express as known shoplifter assaults staff member

Police are investigating after a staff member at a Tesco Express store in Leeds was attacked by a known shoplifter.

By Georgina Morris
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:49am

Officers were called to the branch in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton after a personal attack alarm was activated shortly after 8.15am on Friday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and established a shoplifter had assaulted a staff member when asked to leave. There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A staff member was assaulted at the Tesco Express store in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Picture: Google