Police called to Chapel Allerton Tesco Express as known shoplifter assaults staff member
Police are investigating after a staff member at a Tesco Express store in Leeds was attacked by a known shoplifter.
Officers were called to the branch in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton after a personal attack alarm was activated shortly after 8.15am on Friday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and established a shoplifter had assaulted a staff member when asked to leave. There were no reports of any injuries and enquiries are ongoing.”