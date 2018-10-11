Police called to body found in West Yorkshire street

Police have been called to a body found on Common Lane in East Ardsley, Wakefield this morning.
Police were called over a concern for safety of a man.
On arrival in Common Lane, they found the body of a man.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
The incident is not connected to the discovery of a body at a nature reserve in Wakefield on Wednesday.
A West Yorkshire Police statement said: "Police were called at 5.56am this morning to reports of a concern for safety on Common Lane, East Ardsley.
"Emergency services attended and discovered the body of a man in his 40s.
"There not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."