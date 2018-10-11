Body found at West Yorkshire nature reserve

Have your say

The body of a man was discovered at a Wakefield nature reserve.

Police confirmed that a man in his 30s was found close to Walton, yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Shay Lane, Walton. Picture: Google

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 4.26pm yesterday to reports of a concern for safety off Shay Lane, Walton.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man in his 30s was found.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

