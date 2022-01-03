Police called after reports of people fighting in Leeds street

Police were called to reports of a disturbance with people fighting in the street.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 3:06 pm

Officers attended the scene on North Lane at Oulton at 1.23am yesterday (January 2) and found nothing ongoing but traced those involved to nearby addresses linked to a neighbour dispute from the previous day.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a man in his fifties and two teenage boys had been assaulted.

"All were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening or life-changing."

The spokesperson added a woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. She was bailed and enquires are ongoing into a number of offences arising from the incident.

