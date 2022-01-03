Police called after reports of people fighting in Leeds street
Police were called to reports of a disturbance with people fighting in the street.
Officers attended the scene on North Lane at Oulton at 1.23am yesterday (January 2) and found nothing ongoing but traced those involved to nearby addresses linked to a neighbour dispute from the previous day.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a man in his fifties and two teenage boys had been assaulted.
"All were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life-threatening or life-changing."
The spokesperson added a woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. She was bailed and enquires are ongoing into a number of offences arising from the incident.

