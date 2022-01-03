Family release photo of man killed after crash on York Road in Leeds
The family of a pedestrian who died following a crash in Leeds have released a photograph of him.
Louis Joe Malachy Myers, 20, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Crossland while crossing York Road near to the junction with Moresdale Lane at about 5.20pm on Thursday, December 30.
Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13210672133 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .
