Police call centre reveals less than quarter of 999 calls today were emergencies

Tweeting an update on Friday, the police call centre staff said out of 300 emergency calls today, only 70 had been classed as an emergency.

This worked out at 23 per cent of calls according to the force.

Their tweet read: "Just hit 300 emergency calls today so far, only 70 emergency logs created, which is only 23%.

"This really does show how the 999 line is misused."

The service often releases details of their call as part of their #Not999 series on Twitter - highlighting ridiculous reasons why people have called police in the region.

In an earlier tweet, West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "A few examples of #not999 calls.

"Calling 999 because your favourite takeaway is closed.

"Calling 999 to check the number works, just in case you need it.

"Calling 999 to see if the police can give you a lift home.