Historic maps of Horsforth uncovered by estate agents show fascinating history of town

Horsforth based property agency, Adair Paxton, has donated several historic maps of the area, that were uncovered when the firm recently relocated, to the Horsforth Museum.

The four Ordnance Survey plans of Horsforth, which date back to 1934, are just a small number of maps that the firm, which has a 163-year history, holds at its Horsforth headquarters just off Town Street.

Simon Dalingwater, a director at Adair Paxton, said: “The museum has an extensive archive of maps and is interested in adding to its collection, and we of course are really pleased to oblige and share these fabulous maps with our local community.

“Adair Paxton has a long history in Horsforth and following our recent expansion into our new 3,000 sq ft premises, at Jason House on Kerry Hill, we discovered a selection of interesting maps that deserve to be preserved and made available for everyone to see.

“We also plan to donate some other maps of the wider Leeds area to Leeds Civic Trust and have a number of property value journals from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s that include handwritten valuations of properties throughout Horsforth, which are fascinating.”

The Horsforth Museum is located at bottom of Horsforth Town Street and is run by volunteers. It aims to reflect the local heritage via interesting exhibits, which are all donated and drawn from all aspects of life in and around Horsforth. With a fantastic collection of photographs, maps and general Horsforth memorabilia, the museum also has a family history section.

Adair Paxton was founded in 1859 and offers a full range of residential and commercial property services, with particular specialisms in property and block management, as well as sales and lettings.