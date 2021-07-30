Police at Crown Point Shopping Park in Leeds after stabbing

A man had suffered stab wounds, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Point Shopping Park (photo: Google).

The man had already incurred his injuries before arriving at the shopping centre, according to a Crown Point spokesperson.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but his injuries are not life threatening.

There was a significant police cordon in the area, focused on the TK Maxx store - but shoppers were still able to enter the store.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At 7.17am today, police were called to Crown Point Retail Park where it was reported a man had suffered stab wounds.

"The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were found not to be life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds District CID into how the man came to be injured."