Specialist mountain bikes stolen in Dewsbury after suspects went to same house three times in just over an hour
Suspects visited the same house three times and made off with a haul that ranged from computer games to specialist mountain bikes during a break-in at Dewsbury.
Police are appealing for information and have issued a CCTV still following the burglary.
Now, the Kirklees District Crime Team would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered bikes for sale in suspicious circumstances following the break-in at the property on Heald Road, Dewsbury between 12.50pm and 1.55am on Tuesday January 18.
"They were a red and black coloured Giant branded mountain bike, a silver coloured specialised Rock Hopper Mountain Bike and a black coloured mountain bike.
"The suspects approached the house from the direction of Knowles Hill Road and fled on the third visit after being spotted by the occupants."
Anyone who is offered the described property or who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13220029007. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.
