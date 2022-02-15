Equipment was left strewn across the playing field, trees were uprooted and items used for outdoor lessons were damaged or stolen.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating two overnight incidents in the space of a single week at Cookridge Primary School in Tinshill Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookridge Primary School has been targeted twice in a week by trespassers who caused damage and stole equipment. Picture: Google

The first took place overnight on Monday February 7 into Tuesday February 8, with a second overnight on Wednesday February 9 into Thursday February 10.

On both occasions, trespassers gained entry to the school grounds and caused damage or stolen items.

A spokesperson for the Leeds North West Policing Team said: "Damage was caused to the polytunnel which the children have outdoor learning in, animal enclosures were opened and items used for the forestry school were stolen.

"School equipment was also strewn over the field, goal posts were damaged and trees uprooted."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact team via 101, quoting log number 914 of 09/02.