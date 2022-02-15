Trail of destruction at Cookridge Primary School as equipment stolen and grounds vandalised twice in a week
Goal posts were uprooted and animal enclosures were opened as criminals left a trail of destruction at a school in Leeds.
Equipment was left strewn across the playing field, trees were uprooted and items used for outdoor lessons were damaged or stolen.
Police have confirmed that they are investigating two overnight incidents in the space of a single week at Cookridge Primary School in Tinshill Drive.
The first took place overnight on Monday February 7 into Tuesday February 8, with a second overnight on Wednesday February 9 into Thursday February 10.
On both occasions, trespassers gained entry to the school grounds and caused damage or stolen items.
A spokesperson for the Leeds North West Policing Team said: "Damage was caused to the polytunnel which the children have outdoor learning in, animal enclosures were opened and items used for the forestry school were stolen.
"School equipment was also strewn over the field, goal posts were damaged and trees uprooted."
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact team via 101, quoting log number 914 of 09/02.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.