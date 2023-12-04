Police have arrested 24 suspects in a crackdown on shoplifting in Leeds city centre, as thieves target busy shopping zones over the festive period.

The special operation from West Yorkshire Police is designed to target retail theft over the period and has already seen the total number of people apprehended reach double figures – just four days into December.

There have been 29 offences recorded and 11 stop and searches carried out, while 18 people were slapped with orders banning them from visiting certain businesses.

The Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team has also applied for six orders with strict conditions for repeat offenders.

West Yorkshire Police has said that 24 suspects have been arrested as part of a new operation to tackle retail theft over Christmas.

A significant number of those arrested in the operation have already been charged and remanded to court. Meanwhile, officers have advised retailers on protecting their shops against thieves.

The operation has seen increased patrols to deter crime and anti-social behaviour around high footfall areas, including the busy Leeds Christmas Market zones across the city centre.

Inspector Natasha Tierney, who heads up the team, said: “Leeds has a vibrant city centre that is a key shopping destination attracting significant increased footfall over the Christmas and New Year period, and we were keen to step up our efforts to support our locally-based retailers during a time of year that can sadly also bring an increase in shop theft offences.

“We fully appreciate and understand the negative impact that shop theft has on businesses, both financially and in relation to staff safety, and we are continuing to actively engage with retailers to support them in preventing shoplifting offences and catching and deterring those responsible.

“Our increased activity under this dedicated operation has brought some very positive results, which we hope will help to reassure retailers and send a clear deterrent message to offenders that the likelihood of them being caught and prosecuted is greater than ever.

“We will be keeping up the pressure over the coming weeks and into the New Year and continuing to work closely alongside retailers and our partner agencies to reduce the opportunities for thieves who think they can target the city centre without having to face the consequences.”

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for resources with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “We know that over the festive period our city centre is very busy with people wanting to do their Christmas shopping and enjoy all the city has to offer.

“Unfortunately, there is also an increased risk of shoplifting and theft from businesses, which is why we’re pleased to be supporting this special operation.