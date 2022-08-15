Police appealing for witnesses after man stabbed in Bradford

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed this afternoon in Bradford.
Just after 3pm today police were called to Aireworth Street in Keighley after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured.
Emergency services attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital for further treatment.
A scene is currently in place and enquiries into the incident are ongoing by Bradford District CID.
Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 1112 of 15 August.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.