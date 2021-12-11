Police release CCTV following attack on man, 71, with metal bar at his home in Ilkley and theft of his BMW

On November 29 a 71-year-old man was in his flat in the former Yorkshire Bank premises on Brook Street when a man entered the property at around 8pm and attacked him with a metal bracket.

The victim was seriously injured and the man stole a number of items including the keys to his red BMW X5, which was later found abandoned in the Wortley area of Leeds.

The victim remains in hospital with a head injury.

The group were caught on camera at Burley in Wharfedale Station

The suspect has been described as a white male of slim build, approximately 6ft and with mousey brown hair.

The CCTV images were captured at Burley in Wharfedale Station and show a young man and woman on the platforms.

Police said they believe they can 'assist with the investigation'.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of Bradford CID said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries following this horrific incident that has left a man in hospital.

“We believe the people in the CCTV images will be able to assist us with our enquiries, and we are urging anyone who recognises them to please get in touch or come forward.

“We are still appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the victim’s address around the time of the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage covering The Grove, Brook Street, and along the A65 and A660 towards Leeds between 6pm and 8.30pm on November 29 to please come forward.

“If you also saw the victim’s vehicle being left or at any point between the burglary and where it was recovered in Silver Royd Close in Wortley, Leeds, please do let us know.”