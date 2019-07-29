Police appeal for witness after assault leaves man with broken jaw in Briggate Leeds

Have your say

Police investigating an assault in Leeds city centre in which a man was left unconscious have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe witnessed the attack.

The assault, which broke the 56-year-old man's jaw, happened at 1.50am on Sunday, June 9, on Briggate.

Police would like to speak to this woman as they believe she witnesses the assault in Briggate.

The woman pictured is believed to have witnesses the attack and police would like to speak to her about it.

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting crime reference number 13190291323 .

Alternatively, call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.