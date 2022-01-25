Police appeal for missing Bradford woman spotted in Morley
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing woman from Bradford.
Abbey Sutcliffe, 27, from Denholme was last seen around 4.20pm yesterday (Monday, January 24) leaving the area.
She is described as a white female, 5ft4 tall, black hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, dark hoodie and black knee-high boots.
Police believe she could have travelled to the Morley area of Leeds.
Her family and Police are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Abbey is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1075 of 24 January.
