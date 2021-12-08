Police appeal as dead staffy with dog fighting injuries dumped in West Yorkshire

An officer found the dog in the village of Wintersett, near Wakefield, on Tuesday.

It had injuries that police believe were sustained through dog fighting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dead Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found near Wakefield on Tuesday

In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural crime unit said: "As many of you will know all the force wildlife officers are volunteers and do it on top of their other duties.

"Yesterday PCSO Starford from Wakefield came in on his day off to locate a dog that had been found deceased.

"The dog was a Staffordshire Bull Terrier type and had injuries consistent with having been involved in dog fighting.